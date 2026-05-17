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Trex (TREX)
Key Statistics
May 17
3
Yum! Brands (YUM)
Key Statistics
May 10
5
1
Equifax (EFX)
Key Statistics
May 3
2
April 2026
PACCAR (PCAR)
Key Statistics
Apr 26
5
American Tower (AMT)
Key Statistics
Apr 19
7
Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
Key Statistics
Apr 12
5
Buckle (BKE)
Key Statistics
Apr 5
4
March 2026
Altria (MO)
Key Statistics
Mar 28
5
1
AutoZone (AZO)
Key Statistics
Mar 22
4
Teledyne Technologies (TDY)
Key Statistics
Mar 15
3
National Beverage Corp (FIZZ)
Key Statistics
Mar 8
2
eBay (EBAY)
Key Statistics
Mar 1
3
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