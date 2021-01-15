About This Project
I am a do-it-yourself (DIY) investor with a passion for finance, personal finance, and economics.
This Substack mainly serves as a platform where I research companies, one by one, with the goal of building a universe of truly high quality companies.
Every week, I meticulously evaluate a company, assessing its investment potential against my predefined criteria, outlined in this post.
These company write ups are published once per week behind a paywall.
I also regularly provide updates on this universe of wonderful companies, informing subscribers of their current valuation & prospects.
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