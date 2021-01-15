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About This Project

I am a do-it-yourself (DIY) investor with a passion for finance, personal finance, and economics.

This Substack mainly serves as a platform where I research companies, one by one, with the goal of building a universe of truly high quality companies.

Every week, I meticulously evaluate a company, assessing its investment potential against my predefined criteria, outlined in this post.

These company write ups are published once per week behind a paywall.

I also regularly provide updates on this universe of wonderful companies, informing subscribers of their current valuation & prospects.

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I seek high-quality companies trading at attractive valuations. I conduct in-depth analysis to assess their fundamentals and long-term prospects, then closely monitor the valuation and performance of those I believe are exceptional businesses.

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