About This Project

I am a do-it-yourself (DIY) investor with a passion for finance, personal finance, and economics.

This Substack mainly serves as a platform where I research companies, one by one, with the goal of building a universe of truly high quality companies.

Every week, I meticulously evaluate a company, assessing its investment potential against my predefined criteria, outlined in this post.

These company write ups are published once per week behind a paywall.

I also regularly provide updates on this universe of wonderful companies, informing subscribers of their current valuation & prospects.

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